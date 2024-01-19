Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.34.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.