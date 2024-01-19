Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $249.25. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

