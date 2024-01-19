Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

EHAB stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

