Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NRGV opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,069 shares of company stock valued at $189,346. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Energy Vault by 144.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

