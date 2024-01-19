Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.04

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $24.11. Endeavor Group shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,391,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,608. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

