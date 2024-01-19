Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $411.98 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.95 and its 200 day moving average is $478.19. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

