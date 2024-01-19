Empirical Finance LLC Has $23.76 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of META stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.41 and a 200 day moving average of $318.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.