Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

