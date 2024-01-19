Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

