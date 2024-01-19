Empirical Finance LLC Buys 911 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of HES opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

