Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

