Empirical Finance LLC Buys 566 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

MSI stock opened at $320.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

