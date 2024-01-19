Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
