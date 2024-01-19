Empirical Finance LLC Buys 11,816 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 92.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sempra by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

