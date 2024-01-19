Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,935 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

View Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.