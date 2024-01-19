Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.06 and a 200-day moving average of $505.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

