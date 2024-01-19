Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 5.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $626.85. 1,174,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

