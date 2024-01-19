Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 0.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $137.89. 251,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

