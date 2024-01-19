Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.44 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

