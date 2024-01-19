Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $14.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

