Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Decreased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 10.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 35,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

