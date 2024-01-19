Earlyworks Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 22nd (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Earlyworks’ (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 22nd. Earlyworks had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Earlyworks Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ELWS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 4.65% of Earlyworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Featured Stories

