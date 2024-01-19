Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

DRVN stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

