DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

