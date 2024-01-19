Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,932 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Douglas Emmett worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

