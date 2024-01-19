Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,932 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Douglas Emmett worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after buying an additional 6,030,852 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.61 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

