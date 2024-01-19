Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,685. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.