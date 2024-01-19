Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 524,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,183. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

