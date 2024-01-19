DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.15.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

