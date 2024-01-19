DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 7.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

