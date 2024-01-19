DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 7.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.