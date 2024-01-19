Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 35,384,639 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

