Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Cimpress worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $83.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

