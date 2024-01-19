Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Cimpress worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

CMPR stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

