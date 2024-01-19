Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ducommun by 42.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ducommun by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $727.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

