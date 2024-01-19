Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,702,575 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702,575 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Price Performance

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.