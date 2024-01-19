Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.