Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

