Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

