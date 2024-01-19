Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Centrus Energy worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $853.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

