Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 356,614 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,308,000.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.83 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

