Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $108.03 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

