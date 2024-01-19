Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 123.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $508,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $222.58 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.71 and a 52 week high of $240.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

