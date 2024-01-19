Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

