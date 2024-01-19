Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. TheStreet lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAMG

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.