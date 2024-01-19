Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $204.82 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.30.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

