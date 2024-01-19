Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Northern Technologies International worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.01 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

