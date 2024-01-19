Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Northern Technologies International worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.72. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

