Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Graham worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 2,480.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Graham by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

