Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Crafts

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,559.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,406.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,875. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Crown Crafts Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.