Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,406.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $31,198.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,684.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,875 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

